'Adopt Swadeshi' slogan echoes in Dehradun's Paltan Bazaar as CM Pushkar Singh Dhami leads campaign Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spearheaded the Swadeshi Awareness Campaign in Dehradun, inspiring citizens and traders to embrace indigenous products. The initiative, aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, saw widespread participation and strong community support.

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday led a massive awareness campaign at Dehradun's Paltan Bazaar under the theme "Adopt Swadeshi, Take The Nation Forward". The CM urged local traders, voluntary organisations and citizens to embrace and promote indigenous products in their daily lives. Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami said the campaign is a strong step towards taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local to the grassroots level. He stressed that giving priority to goods manufactured in India would not only strengthen the economy but also boost local employment opportunities.

'Adopting swadeshi is a national duty'

The Chief Minister underlined that adopting swadeshi is not merely an economic decision but a national responsibility. By following the mantra "Adopt Swadeshi, Strengthen The Nation," he said, citizens can contribute to the country's growth while empowering local artisans, craftsmen and small entrepreneurs.

CM Dhami also appealed to traders to display swadeshi nameplates at their shops in order to encourage trust and pride among consumers. He further highlighted that the use of indigenous products ensures that the country's wealth remains within its borders while positioning India as a stronger player on the global stage.

Commitment to building an Atmanirbhar Bharat

During the event, CM Dhami visited shops across Paltan Bazaar and personally pasted stickers reading "Adopt Swadeshi, Strengthen The Nation". He urged citizens to choose indigenous options during festivals, gifting occasions and for daily essentials. According to him, this movement would not only be inspirational but would also reinforce India's cultural identity and commitment to self-reliance.

Strong support for the swadeshi campaign

It is to be noted here that the campaign witnessed enthusiastic participation from public representatives, traders' associations, voluntary groups and local citizens. People pledged to support swadeshi products and actively contribute to building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. A large number of youths, traders and social organisations also joined the initiative, raising slogans of "Adopt Swadeshi, Save The Nation." Senior leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP and BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt, along with several public representatives, traders and community members, were present at the occasion, lending strong support to the campaign.