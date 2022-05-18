Adityanath govt accepts proposal to stop grant for new madrasas

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has accepted a proposal to exclude new madrasas from the grant list, reported news agency ANI. The proposal was accepted during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday,

The government had last month ordered a probe into the madrasas under the madrasa modernisation scheme. According to the official figures, there are more than 16,000 madrasas in the state of which 558 are being given grants by the state government. Around 20 lakh students are enrolled in the madrasas across the state.

In the budget 2021-22, the government allocated Rs 479 crore under the madrasa modernisation scheme.

The development comes close on the heels of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board Council's order to make the national anthem compulsory in all recognised, aided and non-aided madrassas across the state.

Danish Azad Ansari, MoS for Minority Affairs, had said that the Adityanath government wants the madrassa students to be 'full of patriotism'. He said that when the national anthem is sung, students learn society's values.

