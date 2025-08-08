Aditya Srivastava, man cited by Rahul Gandhi as voter in 3 states, rejects claim | Exclusive Speaking exclusively to India TV, Aditya Srivastava - who originally hails from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow - criticised Rahul Gandhi for sharing his personal details during the press conference.

Lucknow:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday once again reiterated his claim about fake voters, and presented the voters list of Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, claiming that a person is registered at all three places. Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also cited the name Aditya Srivastava with the EPIC number FPP6437040 as an example, whom he claimed is registered as a voter in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

A day after Gandhi's allegations, Srivastava said he originally hails from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, but shifted to Mumbai and got his voter ID card transferred to Maharashtra. Later, he shifted to Bengaluru and got himself registered on the voter ID list in Karnataka.

Speaking exclusively to India TV, Srivastava said he had voted in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai, but had moved to Bengaluru in 2021. He has also criticised Rahul Gandhi for sharing his personal details during the press conference. "I thought the old details would be detailed automatically after I shifted to Mumbai from Lucknow, and then to Bengaluru from Mumbai," he told India TV.

What did Rahul Gandhi allege?

Addressing a press conference at Congress headquarters in New Delhi, Gandhi alleged that several voters were registered as voters in several states, citing the example of Aditya Srivastav. He also alleged that the election results in the Maharashtra Assembly polls were rigged.

He said what his party had collected through research was "criminal evidence" and alleged that the EC was busy destroying such proof across the country. "I want the nation to know that there is a huge criminal fraud being perpetrated across the country. It is being done by the Election Commission and the party in power and we have given you crystal clear and undoubtable evidence here," he said.

Election Commission rejects Rahul Gandhi's claim

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has also rejected Gandhi's claim and presented its data, which showed that Srivastava is registered as a voter only in Karnataka, and not in Maharashtra or Uttar Pradesh.