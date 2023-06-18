Adipurush row: 'Hope CM Baghel will ban the movie'- Union Minister Renuka Singh

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Row over Adipurush snowballing

Adipurush row: Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh on Sunday demanded ban on the movie "Adipurush" in Chhattisgarh. Singh said she was hopeful that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will prohibit the movie in the state.

The Lok Sabha member from Surguja in Chhattisgarh claimed sentiments of crores of people have been hurt by the way characters of Lord Ram, Mata Janki and Hanuman have been portrayed in the movie and the way some characters utter awful dialogues.

Prabhas-starrer “Adipurush”, a retelling of the epic Ramayana, was released on Friday.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday alleged an attempt was made to tarnish the image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in the movie "Adipurush" and said the Congress government may consider banning it in the state if people demand so.

He alleged that dialogues in the film are "objectionable and indecent" and questioned the "silence" of political parties which call themselves the custodian of religion, an apparent jibe at BJP.

Renuka Singh in a tweet said the movie "Adipurush" is based on the epic Ramayana.

"In the movie, the way our revered Lord Shri Ram, Mata Janki, Hanuman and other characters have been portrayed and the way awful dialogues have been uttered by the characters, it has hurt the sentiments of crores of people," she tweeted.

"I hope Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will soon issue an order for banning this movie in the maternal home of Lord Shri Ram," she added.

Chhattisgarh is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram's mother Mata Kaushalya.

Directed by Om Raut, "Adipurush" has been panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla under fire for Lord Hanuman's dialogues in the 'Lanka Dahan' sequence, among others.

