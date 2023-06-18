Adipurush row: FIR lodged against makers, cast of film amid controversy

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Adipurush row: FIR lodged against makers of film amid controversy over dialogues

Adipurush row: An FIR has been lodged against the makers and the star cast of the recently-released film Adipurush. The national spokesperson of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, Shishir Chaturvedi had lodged an FIR with the Hazratganj police in Uttar Pradesh.

In his complaint, Chaturvedi has claimed that the film was a deliberate attempt to insult Hindu sentiments by distorting the images of Hindu gods with offensive dialogues and objectionable costumes. The spokesperson also said that the makers of the film don't have the courage to make films related to religious heads of other religions.

‘Will revise dialogues that hurt sentiments’

Meanwhile, "Adipurush" dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla said the makers of the mythological epic film have decided to "revise some of the dialogues," after the Prabhas-starrer was criticised heavily for its pedestrian language.

Shukla, who has penned the Hindi dialogues and songs of the retelling of the Ramayana, said the amended lines will be added to the film by this week. “For me, there is nothing greater than your feelings. I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not lessen your pain. Me and the producer-director of the film have decided that we will revise some of the dialogues which are hurting you and they will be added to the film this week," Shukla said in a statement shared on his official Twitter account.

Many viewers and political party leaders pointed out the oversimplified language used by the characters, especially Bajrang (Hanuman) played by Devdatta Nage.

‘Viewers shouldn't hurry to label me as a Sanatan drohi’

In his statement, which he wrote in Hindi, Shukla said it is possible that in a three-hour film he may have written "something different from your imagination for 3 minutes of duration", but viewers shouldn't hurry to label him as a "Sanatan drohi".

"The first lesson one can learn from Ramkatha is to respect every emotion. What is right or wrong changes with time, but the feeling is constant. "I wrote more than 4,000 lines as dialogues in 'Adipurush', some sentiments got hurt on five of those lines. In those hundreds of lines, where Shri Ram was glorified, Maa Sita's chastity was described, I was hoping to receive praise for them, which I don't know why I did not get," he added.

Directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, big-budget multilingual saga "Adipurush" has been panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with Shukla under fire for Lord Hanuman's dialogues in the 'Lanka Dahan' sequence, among others.

About Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's 2023 Bollywood movie Adipurush is looking at a blockbuster opening. Inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan, the film features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are part of the supporting cast. The film carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster. Before its theatrical release, the movie will have its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The film saw multiple postponements and controversies over the course of two years.

Also Read: Adipurush row: 'Hope CM Baghel will ban the movie'- Union Minister Renuka Singh

Also Read: Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas' film sees thunderous opening; eyes Rs 100 crore in India

(With agencies input)

Latest India News