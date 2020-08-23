Image Source : PTI Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to PM Modi, demands postponement of JEE-NEET entrance exams

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote to PM Modi demanding the postponement of the JEE and NEET entrance examination in light of coronavirus pandemic. In the letter, the Congress leader urged PM Modi to take some action as the aspirants are under tremendous pressure.

"When the country is experiencing the spike of infection now exceeding mind-boggling 70,000 on a daily count, I think it is absolutely necessary to review the date of the exam because of approx 25 lacs. students are supposed to participate in the exam, hence thought it prudent to knock the door of the wisdom of Prime Minister of India," Chowdhury wrote.

"Your sagacious intervention may bring about the relief of those anxious aspirants. My suggestion to you Hon'ble Prime Minister is that the examination could be deferred for a certain period till the situation being stable," he added.

On Friday, the Ministry of Education announced that NEET and JEE(Mains) will be conducted in September as scheduled. While NEET is scheduled on September 13, JEE-Mains will be held from September 1-6.

On Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

