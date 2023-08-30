Adhir Ranjan records statement before Privileges Committee, his suspension from Lok Sabha set to be revoked

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday recorded his statement before the Parliament's Privileges Committee in connection with his suspension from the Lok Sabha. In his statement, the 67-year-old leader said that his intentions were not wrong in Parliament, if there was anything objectionable then he expresses regret.

According to sources, the committee was satisfied with Chowdhury's statement and a recommendation to withdraw the suspension has been sent to the Lok Sabha Speaker. If the Speaker wishes, he can revoke the suspension even before the winter session, sources added.

'I hope the decision will come soon... '

Speaking to the news agency ANI after recording his statement, the Congress leader said he is hoping the decision on the matter will come soon. "I hope the decision will come soon... When the chairman gave me a chance to present my side, I tried my best to give clarifications...I think the committee is thinking of cancelling my suspension... As per the rules of the committee, I cannot reveal all the things said inside... The final decision is in the hands of the Speaker...Hopefully, whether the suspension is cancelled or not, will be notified soon...," he added.

Why Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha?

It should be noted here that Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha on August 10 for his "repeated misconduct" in Parliament. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution for Chowdhury's suspension, saying he disturbs the House whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ministers speak or a debate is going on. The resolution was passed by a voice vote.

The resolution was moved after certain remarks by Chowdhury on the Prime Minister during the no-confidence motion debate triggered outrage from the treasury benches. On August 10, the Opposition had walked out of the House when the Prime Minister was replying to the debate on the no-confidence motion, complaining that there was no reference to Manipur in the first 90 minutes of his speech. Later, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the conduct of Chowdhury and BJP MP Virendra Singh during the debate was not as per the dignity of the House.

