Image Source : PTI Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP President

Former North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Adesh Kumar Gupta replaced Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP President on Tuesday. After BJP's defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls, the party had decided to revamp the Delhi Unit. Meanwhile, the Party appointed Vishnu Deo Sai and S Tikendra Singh as State Party Presidents of Chhattisgarh and Manipur respectively.

Under Tiwari’s leadership, the BJP had performed brilliantly in the 2017 MCD election and the 2019 Lok Sabha election, but in the assembly election under his leadership, the party suffered a humiliating defeat.

After the elections, the BJP held several meetings to ascertain the causes for its defeat in the elections in which the ruling Aam Aadmi Party posted a landslide victory for the second time in a row.

AAP, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had won 62 seats, while the BJP 8.

(With inputs from agencies)

