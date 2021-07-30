Uttar Pradesh: Additional District Judge injured in road accident, claims attempt to murder

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI The ADJ, in his complaint to the Kokhraj police, alleged that his car was hit by a speeding vehicle with an intention to kill him. (PTI photo for representation only)

Days after a Jharkhand Judge was killed in an alleged hit-and-run incident, Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Mohd Ahmed Khan, posted in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, was injured when a speeding vehicle rammed into his car in Kaushambhi district. The accident took place on Thursday night when the ADJ was returning from Prayagraj to Fatehpur. Judge Khan's gunner was also hurt in the accident, reports said.

The ADJ alleged that the car was hit with the intention of killing him. Khan is posted as special judge in the POCSO Court in Fatehpur. He had gone to Prayagraj on Thursday on some personal work. From there he was returning to Fatehpur in the evening.

He had just reached near Chakvan intersection of Kokhraj, when his car was hit by a speeding Innova. The collision hit from the driver's side, causing damage to the car.

The accused driver was caught along with the vehicle after the accident with the help of the people.

The ADJ, in his complaint to the Kokhraj police, alleged that his car was hit by a speeding Innova with the intention of killing him.

Kokhraj inspector Gyan Singh Yadav said that the complaint had been received and investigations were underway.

The ADJ said in his complaint that he had received threats earlier. During his posting in Bareilly, he was threatened with death along with his family if he rejected the bail of a criminal in December 2020. The criminal belonged to Kaushambhi.

Earlier on Friday, taking suo motu cognizance, the Supreme Court sought a status report within a week from Jharkhand’s Chief Secretary and the DGP on the investigation into the incident wherein a Judge was mowed down by an auto-rickshaw.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the Jharkhand High Court would keep monitoring the probe.

On Thursday, the top court said the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court has already taken up the matter related to the alleged killing of the judicial officer.

District and Sessions Judge-8 of Dhanbad court, Uttam Anand, was out on morning walk on Wednesday when he was killed by an auto-rickshaw at Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court in the Sadar police station area. A CCTV video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

