'Respected POTUS...': Adar Poonawalla urges US Prez to lift embargo on vaccine raw material exports

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla has urged US President Joe Biden to lift the embargo of raw material exports for the vaccine industry outside the United States so that the vaccine production can ramp up.

"Respected @POTUS, if we are to truly unite in beating this virus, on behalf of the vaccine industry outside the U.S., I humbly request you to lift the embargo of raw material exports out of the U.S. so that vaccine production can ramp up. Your administration has the details," Poonawala said in this tweet.

The Pune-based SII was recently served a legal notice from UK's Astra Zeneca for alleged delays in Covid-19 vaccine supplies.

Poonawalla's statement has come as India battles a massive second wave of coronavirus infection. Poonawall's SII is manufacturing AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covishield vaccine in India currently.

Several states have been claiming severe shortage of Covid vaccine as the focus is on inoculating maximum number of eligible people amid skyrocketing coronavirus cases.

