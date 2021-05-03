Working closely with govt, got all kinds of support: Adar Poonawalla on vaccine production

Image Source : FILE PHOTO We also need to understand that the population of India is huge and to produce enough doses for all adults is not an easy task, Adar Poonwalla said.

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla has issued a statement regarding vaccine availability in the country and ramping up its production. SII issued Poonawalla's statement after some of his comments on vaccine production were misinterpreted.

"First of all, vaccine manufacturing is a specialised process, it is therefore not possible to ramp up production overnight. We also need to understand that the population of India is huge and to produce enough doses for all adults is not an easy task. Even the most advanced countries and companies are struggling in relatively smaller populations.

Secondly, we have been working closely with government of India since April last year. We have got all kinds of support, be it scientific, regulatory and financial.

As of today, we received total orders of over 26 crore does of which we supplied more than 15 crore doses. We have also got 100% advance of Rs 1732.50 crore by GOI for the next tranche of 11 crore doses in the next few months. Another 11 crore doses would be supplied in the second channel for states & private hospitals in the next few months.

Lastly, we understand that everyone wants the vaccine to be available in the quickest possible time. That is our endeavor too and we are making every effort to achieve that. We shall work even harder and strengthen India's fight against Covid-19.

