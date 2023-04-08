Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sharad Pawar rules out JPC probe for Adani issue, claims 'SC monitored panel is better way'

Adani Issue: National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday ruled out the formation of JPC for the probe into the Adani issue and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored panel. The Adani issue in actuality has become a weapon for the opposition to attack the government in the centre. Many times, during the Parliament Budget Session, speakers of both the houses; Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha ordered to adjourn of the hearings due to the ruckus and din by the opposition who were demanding Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

"JPC will be dominated by the ruling party"

NCP chief Pawar on Saturday claimed that his party supported the JPC but he feels the JPC will be dominated by the ruling party so he believes that the Supreme Court-monitored panel is a better way to bring out the truth. "My party has supported the JPC but I feel that the JPC will be dominated by the ruling party thus the truth will not come out...so I feel that SC monitored panel is a better way to bring out truth," said Pawar.

"Other issues like unemployment, price rise, and farmers issues are more important"

He also asserted that Ambani-Adani has become a weapon for the opposition to critise the central government and urged the people to think about their contribution to the country. "Nowadays names of Ambani-Adani are being taken (to criticise the government) but we need to think about their contribution to the country. I think other issues like unemployment, price rise, and farmers issues are more important, said NCP chief Sharad Pawar."

Pawar also highlighted the major developments of the joint meeting of all opposition parties that was held to call for 'opposition unity' for 2024 polls. He claimed that all the opposition parties in the meeting discussed all the issues. He said, "We had a joint meeting of all the opposition parties and we discussed all the issues there. There were some issues on which we did not agree but everyone put forth their views in the meeting."

Sanjay Raut's reaction to Pawar's statement

Uddhav Thackeray-led faction senior leader Sanjay Raut reacted to Pawar's statement and said that nothing will come out if JPC will be constituted as the chairman of JPC will be from BJP. Furthermore, he said that TMC and NCP have their own opinion about Adani but it will not affect opposition unity.

