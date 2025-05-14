OPINION | Adampur air base: How PM Modi nailed Pakistan’s lies While the PM addressed IAF and BSF jawans, on the background was shown S-400 missile system and Indian fighter jets. It was a LIVE Fact Check by none other than Modi.

New Delhi:

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only repeated his warning to Pakistan to choose either between terrorism or annihilation, but also nailed Pakistan’s lies about inflicting damage on IAF’s Adampur air base. He reached India’s second largest air force station in a cargo plane C-30J Hercules aircraft.

The message was clear to the world. Adampur air base is intact and Pakistan’s claim of having destroyed our S-400 missile system was a white lie. While the PM addressed IAF and BSF jawans, on the background was shown S-400 missile system and Indian fighter jets. It was a LIVE Fact Check by none other than Modi.

Pakistan Air Force had been claiming that it had destroyed Adampur air base, but it turned out to be a lie. Modi said, all our armed forces displayed better coordination and worked to a strategy to inflict damages on the enemy. Pakistan’s several top air bases were destroyed, its missiles were shot down and the swarm of drones that Pakistan sent were destroyed.

Modi said, the world is watching Pakistan could not harm us even an inch. Our air bases are fully prepared and operational and our air defence structure is intact. Pakistan had been making fake claims for the last five days about Adampur air base. It is located hardly 100 km from the international border and top fighter jets like Rafale, Sukhoi-30, Mirage and MiG-29 jets are stationed there. Both Lahore city and Sargodha air base come within the striking range of jets stationed at Adampur air base. Sargodha is nearly 295 km away from Adampur.

On May 10, Pakistan air force had claimed that it launched missiles at Adampur air base causing heavy damage. On May 11 night, the Pakistani army spokesperson again claimed that PAF inflicted damages on S-400 defence system stationed in Adampur and Bhuj air bases. All these claims proved to be fake.

The entire world now knows that the Pakistani government and its army do not speak the truth. They only know how to manufacture lies. It is beneath contempt to comment on an army whose spokesperson describes a global terrorist as a moulvi (cleric) and deen ka sipahi (soldier of religion), whose generals lay wreaths and salute slain terrorists at their funeral and which uses video games to claim victories.

By landing at Adampur air base tarmac in an IAF transport aircraft, Modi told the entire world that nobody should remain under the false impression that Pakistan’s words can be trusted. Modi said, all our air bases are intact, our fighter jets are ready, our air defence systems are operational, and if Pakistan resorts to any misadventure, it will face annihilation.

Act of terror will be an act of war : Modi’s clear message

And now, a look at the devastations caused to Pakistan’s defence assets by India. News agency Reuters released pictures of Pakistan’s air bases secured from American private satellite company Maxar Technologies.

The first picture of Pakistan’s Bholari air base, located near Hyderabad, Sindh province, shows how the air force hangar was destroyed in IAF attack on May 10 morning. There are no details of how many Pakistani jets were inside the hangar.

The second satellite picture is of Shahbaz air force in Jacobabad, Sindh province. Pre-attack picture shows its hangar as intact but post-attack picture shows its hangar as completely destroyed. IAF had attacked this air base on May 9 night.

The third proof: IAF had attacked Sukkur air base in Sindh on May 10. Pre-attack picture shows the air base as intact, but post-attack satellite image shows heavy damage caused to the air bases.

Fourth proof: IAF attacked Pakistan’s highly protected Noor Khan air base on May 10 early morning. It is located near Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi and it provides air cover to the capital Islamabad. When IAF attacked, neither its air defence system worked nor its strategic assets sprung into action.

Fifth proof: IAF destroyed Mushaf air base near Sargodha. It is a strategic air base and there are strategic air assets located in that base. On May 10 morning, India attacked this airbase and our missile strafed the runway causing a huge crater.

Modi showed to the world the professional prowess of Indian armed forces, armed with latest technologies in modern day warfare. Questions are being raised by some as to why India agreed to an “understanding” to stop military acting.

I spoke to several defence experts. They said, IAF attack on Sargodha was the trigger point. This attack showed how far Indian missiles can cause havoc with pinpoint accuracy. Pakistan’s nuclear assets have been kept hidden near Sargodha.

The United States realized the gravity of the situation. American leaders know that Modi always walks the talk. Our PM had clearly told US Vice President J.D. Vance that India will attack more fiercely and there would be no limits to it.

US President Donald Trump realized that the conflict is going to escalate into a full-blown nuclear war and any nuclear conflict can cause death of millions of people. Trump himself wrote in his social media post that the US put pressure on Pakistan and conveyed to India that Pakistan was ready to stop firing and asked whether India was ready?

The Indian side replied that our fight is against terror, not against Pakistan. India clearly said, if Pakistan continued to support terror and attack India to protect its terror infrastructure, India would reply “bullets with shells”.

The ground reality is, Pakistan had no other option but to seek American help. Pakistan had no other option but to accept what the US advised. Pakistan may be dancing to China’s tunes even today, but it considers the US as its “mai baap” (guardian).

Narendra Modi gave a clearcut message. He showed a new path to the world on how to fight terrorists. I hope other countries suffering from terrorism will also follow this policy and consider every act of terror as an act of war.

