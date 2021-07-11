Sunday, July 11, 2021
     
Action against 14 UP cops for giving farewell to suspended SHO

Lucknow Published on: July 11, 2021 10:20 IST
Image Source : PTI

Fourteen policemen, including three sub-inspectors have been suspended for a gala farewell to suspended inspector Shamsher Bahadur Singh at Gaur police station in Basti.

Fourteen policemen, including three sub-inspectors have been suspended for a gala farewell to suspended inspector Shamsher Bahadur Singh at Gaur police station in Basti. The policemen have, however, been charged with flouting pandemic protocols and an FIR has been lodged against them.

Basti Superintendent of Police, Ashish Srivastava, said action was taken based on video evidence in which the policemen were seen dancing to loud music with their suspended inspector in violation of Covid norms.

The two 30-second videos which went viral on social media showed the policemen organising a lavish party and grooving to music and in the second clip, they were spotted dancing on the main crossing near Gaur police station, beating drums and playing raucous music.

In the same video, suspended SHO Shamsher Bahadur was seen garlanded. The SHO had been sent to lines, following violence during panchayat polls. Harriya Circle Officer, Sheshmani Upadhyay, has been asked to probe the two viral videos and submit a report.

