Acharya Swamishree Maharaj, revered guru of Swaminarayan Gadi, dies of coronavirus

Image Source : ACHARYA SWAMISHREE FACEBOOK Acharya Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj has died due to coronavirus.

Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj, who was positive for coronavirus, has succumbed after falling ill to the infectious disease in Surat, Gujarat. The fifth spiritual leader in Supreme Lord Shree Swaminarayan’s divine lineage was successor of Gurudev Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa, and current Acharya of Shree Swaminarayan Gadi.

Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj's last rites

Acharya Swamishree Maharaj’s last rites were broadcasted live at www.SwaminarayanGadi.com today from 7 am to 8 am. However, reports say social distancing norms were compromised during the last rituals by followers of the Swamishree Maharaj.

PM Modi pays tirbute

Paying his tributes to the Maharaj, PM Modi said, "Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj was blessed with immense wisdom. His emphasis on community service, education and women empowerment will always be remembered. I will never forget my many interactions with him. Om Shanti."

"We will always remember Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj for his noble service to society. He worked hard to alleviate human suffering and further compassion. He will be remembered by countless people, not only in India but globally," the prime minister said.

