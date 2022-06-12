Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/@ACHARYALOKESHMUNI Acharya Lokesh Muni meets US Prez Biden, suggests 'Peace Education' to tackle gun violence

Jain Acharya Lokesh Muni on Saturday visited the United States and met President Joe Biden. During his visit to America, he suggested "peace education" to the President in order to tackle gun violence.

His suggestion was welcomed by Biden, who along with Jain, greeted people and addressed them after the event in Los Angeles.

Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni is a thinker, writer, poet, and social reformer and has been making efforts in national character building, developing human values, and establishing non-violence, peace, and mutual cooperation in Indian society for the past 32 years.

He has traveled on foot about 20,000 kilometers throughout India to promote removing social evils and propagate values. In order to give practical shape to these values, he founded "Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti".

With the establishment of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, he started a strong movement against social evils like the abortion of female children, drug addiction, environmental pollution, etc.

