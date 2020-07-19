Sunday, July 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 5 dead, 18 injured after private bus hit another vehicle at Agra - Lucknow Expressway

5 dead, 18 injured after private bus hit another vehicle at Agra - Lucknow Expressway

Five people died and at least 18 injured after a private bus hit another vehicle at Agra - Lucknow Expressway on Sunday. Meanwhile, the injured have been taken to a hospital.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 19, 2020 9:26 IST
5 dead, 18 injured after private bus hit another vehicle at Agra - Lucknow Expressway
Image Source : ANI

5 dead, 18 injured after private bus hit another vehicle at Agra - Lucknow Expressway

Five people died and at least 18 injured after a private bus hit another vehicle at Agra - Lucknow Expressway on Sunday. Meanwhile, the injured have been taken to a hospital. The bus was going from Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi when the accident occurred.

More details awaited

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X