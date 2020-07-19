Image Source : ANI 5 dead, 18 injured after private bus hit another vehicle at Agra - Lucknow Expressway

Five people died and at least 18 injured after a private bus hit another vehicle at Agra - Lucknow Expressway on Sunday. Meanwhile, the injured have been taken to a hospital. The bus was going from Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi when the accident occurred.

More details awaited

