Abu Jundal killed in Operation Sindoor in Pakistan: Know all about the wanted LeT terrorist

Two weeks after the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' in response on May 7, targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing over 100 terrorists. Those targeted in the missile strikes launched by India in the aftermath of the April 22 killing of tourists at Pahalgam included the headquarters of globally banned terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, besides Hizbul Mujahideen.

The targeted sites also included Lashkar-e-Taiba training camps linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks (including Ajmal Kasab's training) and the group's Muridke (Pakistan's Punjab) headquarters, visited by David Headley and Tahawwur Rana. Al Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden, killed in 2011, had donated Rs 10 lakh for the construction of a guest house there.

Wanted terrorists killed in Indian strikes

India's most wanted terrorists Abu Jundal, Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, Yusuf Azhar, Abu Akasha and Mohammad Hassan Khan were among the five terrorists killed in Indian strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan's Muridke, the headquarters and training camp of Lashkar-e-Taiba, under Operation Sindoor on May 7 in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

The terrorists who were killed included Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad commanders operating from Pakistan and conspiring to commit terrorist acts against India.

Who was Abu Jundal?

Several high-profile terrorists were killed in the bases attacked by India on May 7, including Abu Jundal. Mudassar Khadian Khas, also known as Mudassar or Abu Jundal, was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and had a significant role in coordinating terrorist activities. Abu Jundal was the commander of the Muridke camp, which was a significant training facility for militants associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.

His role involved overseeing the training and operations of terrorists, including those responsible for major attacks like the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

His funeral prayers were held at a government school and led by Hafiz Abdul Rauf of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, a UN-designated global terrorist. Notably, a serving Lieutenant General of the Pakistan Army and the Inspector General of Punjab Police were present at the ceremony.

