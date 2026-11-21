New Delhi:

India's stance on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) remains "very clear," and there has been "absolutely no change", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, amid the visit of Pakistan Minister Musadik Malik to Delhi for the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum.

Malik, who arrived in the national capital early Friday, attended the opening day of the three-day forum in the evening. The event, being hosted by India at the historic Purana Qila, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India had announced on October 28 that invitations had been extended to all SCO member countries, including Pakistan, in line with established practice. It was perhaps the first time New Delhi had invited a Pakistani minister to attend an event in India since the May 7-10 military hostilities last year following Operation Sindoor.

'Absolutely no change': India on IWT

At his bi-weekly media briefing on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked how New Delhi viewed Malik's participation in the India-hosted forum, given that he does not hold the culture portfolio and had reportedly made comments on the IWT.

"As far as IWT is concerned, we have made our position very clear, and that is where it remains. There is absolutely no change," Jaiswal said.

India suspended the treaty in 2025 as part of a series of punitive measures against Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Malik's participation in the forum is being viewed by some experts as an opportunity to engage in a multilateral setting that could help improve relations between the two neighbours.

Pakistan minister fumbles for an answer on cross-border terrorism

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the forum, Malik, when asked about India's concerns over cross-border terrorism, said, "I think tomorrow, once I give my statement, we'll have a lot of conversations..."

Instead of directly addressing the question, the Pakistani minister highlighted the importance of dialogue among countries in the region, describing the SCO forum as a welcome initiative amid changing geopolitical dynamics.

"It's wonderful to have dialogue across civilisations in the entire region. Geopolitics is in flux. It’s easy to speak about things like this. It’s a very welcome sign," Malik said.

The minister also expressed optimism about the future of India-Pakistan relations, saying he hoped countries in the region would adopt a broader approach to addressing their shared political and social challenges.

When asked whether India-Pakistan relations could improve following the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, Malik expressed hope that ties across the region would move in a positive direction. He said the rapidly changing geopolitical landscape called for countries to look beyond individual bilateral disputes and take a broader view of regional concerns.

He added that such an approach should involve addressing political and social challenges through greater engagement and dialogue, with the aim of advancing the collective interests of the region.

Emphasising the importance of multilateral engagement, Malik said dialogue was possible only when different perspectives and civilisations came together.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read

India rejects as 'baseless' US court summonses to NSA Ajit Doval, ex-RAW chief Samant Goel