Abhishek Manu Singhvi on cash row in Rajya Sabha: 'I am quite astonished to even hear about it'

Congress MP and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Friday expressed surprise over the incident of money which was found under his seat. As per reports, cash was recovered during the checking from Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat in Rajya Sabha on Thursday (December 5). The wad of currency notes was recovered from seat number 222 by the security officials on Thursday.

Congress MP and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "I am quite astonished to even hear about it. I never heard of it. I reached the inside of the House yesterday at 12.57 pm. The House rose at 1 pm. From 1 to 1:30 pm, I sat with Ayodhya Prasad in the canteen and had lunch. At 1:30 pm, I left Parliament. So my total stay in the House yesterday was 3 minutes and my stay in the canteen was 30 minutes. I find it bizarre that even on such issues politics is raised. Of course, there must be an inquiry as to how people can come and put anything anywhere in any seat."

"It means that each of us must have a seat where the seat itself can be locked and the key can be carried home by the MP because everybody can then do things on the seat and make allegations about this. If it was not tragic and serious it would be comical. I think everybody should cooperate in getting to the bottom of this and if there is a failing in the security agencies that must also be completely exposed..."

Informing about the incident, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "I here by inform the members that during the routine anti-sabotage check of the chamber after the adjournment of the House yesterday. Apparently, a wad of currency notes was recovered by the security officials from seat number 222 which is presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from the state of Telangana..The matter was brought to my notice, and I made sure an investigation takes place and the same is underway."