Abhishek Banerjee appointed TMC leader in Lok Sabha, replaces Sudip Bandopadhyay Abhishek Banerjee is a three-time MP from Diamond Harbour. He will replace veteran lawmaker from Kolkata Uttar Sudip Bandopadhyay.

New Delhi:

In a significant development, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday appointed its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee as the party's new leader in the Lok Sabha, news agency PTI reported citing sources. Banerjee, a three-time Member of Parliament from Diamond Harbour and the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, takes over the role from senior leader Sudip Bandopadhyay.

According to sources, Bandopadhyay, who represents the Kolkata Uttar constituency, has been relieved from the post due to health concerns. The leadership change was finalised during a virtual meeting of TMC parliamentarians chaired by party supremo Mamata Banerjee. The meeting was attended by members from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Bandopadhyay was relieved of the responsibility because of his poor health, they added. The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of TMC MPs, chaired by party chief Mamata Banerjee. Party lawmakers from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were present in the meeting, sources said. The TMC, which has 29 seats in the Lok Sabha, is a key constituent of the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc.

TMC blames govt for Parliament disruptions

Last week, TMC leader Derek O'Brien blamed the government for repeated adjournments in Parliament, and said the last time a notice of Opposition was admitted for a discussion was in 2016. His remarks came on July 31 in the wake of repeated disruptions of Parliament amid the Opposition's demand for a debate on the SIR in Bihar. "The PM stays away from Parliament. The Home Minister uses language in Parliament, goons would be proud of. The last time the Union government allowed a discussion on an 'urgent' issue raised by the Opposition was 9 years ago. (Nov 2016, Notebandi)," O'Brien had said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: 'West Bengal suffering due to TMC misrule': PM Modi jabs at Mamata government ahead of Durgapur visit