Abhinav Arora, 10-year-old spiritual orator, responds to Swami Rambhadracharya amid row | WATCH his reaction

Spiritual orator Abhinav Arora is once again in the news. This time, he hit headlines for responding to his critics and spiritual leader Swami Rambhadracharya. Arora's response comes after a video went viral on social media in which he was seen being scolded by Hindu spiritual leader Swami Rambhadracharya. In a bid to pacify the controversy, the young orator called it a minor incident, asserting his guru reprimanded him and such a little thing should not be a matter of national interest.

Swami Rambhadracharya scolds Arora

In the viral video, Arora is seen singing bhajans and dancing onstage next to Swami Rambhadracharya at a religious event. Furious Swami Rambhadracharya asked the child to go down from the stage.

The senior spiritual leader is heard saying in the vide - "Aap pehle neeche jaao. Inko kaho neeche jaane ke liye (First, you step down. Please, ask him to go down).

Later, speaking to reporters Swami Rambhadracharya dubbed the boy as 'foolish child'.

“Itna murkh ladka hai wo. Wo kehta hai ki Krishna uske sath padhta hai... bhagwan kya uske sath padenge? Maine to Vrindavan mai bhi usko danta tha (He is such a foolish boy. He says that Lord Krishna studies with him. Will God study with him? I scolded him even in Vrindavan),” he said.

Shri Pundrik Goswami takes a dig at Arora

In a video, another senior spiritual leader Shri Pundrik Goswami is heard slamming those who become preachers at an early age. Goswami said nowadays kids becoming saints, claiming they renunciated everything to become preachers. How one can renunciate without gaining anything, he argued, adding one needs to gain something to give up.

