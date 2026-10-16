Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora taken into custody by Delhi Police ahead of 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march

New Delhi:

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was on Friday detained by Delhi Police ahead of proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' March at Connaught Place. Delhi Police said CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke has been served two notices - one notice, issued under the Delhi Police Act, instructs him not to visit Central Park, citing the imposition of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the second notice, issued by the South West Delhi police, pertains to the earlier incident where Abhijit, Ashutosh, and Sourav were taken into preventive custody at the airport and subsequently produced before a court. “The notice references the court’s directive—issued at that time—requiring them to refrain from causing any public disturbance for a period of one year,” Delhi Police Sources said.

Neha Bohra also detained by Delhi Police

AISA chief Neha Bohra was also detained by Delhi Police on way to 'Lehra do Tiranga' protest in Connaught Place. While Dipke was picked up from his home in Jhandewalan, Bohra was detained in Mandi House, both in Central Delhi. There was chaos with jostling crowds, camera crews and swarms of security personnel as the two were detained.

Earlier in the day, more than 20 Delhi Police personnel turned up at the residence of Dipke and served him a notice prohibiting him from holding a protest at Connaught Place on Friday, hours before the scheduled march, citing the risk of traffic disruption, stampede and threats to public safety.

CJP calls for ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest at Delhi's Central Park

The CJP has called for ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest at Central Park in Connaught Place today. Section 163 is in effect in Connaught Place and no permission has been granted by the NDMC for the Tiranga Yatra

The notice comes as the police have deployed more than 6,000 personnel and 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), each comprising 100 personnel, in the New Delhi area to prevent any law and order situation. The CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march was scheduled to be held at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm.

It should be noted that police have not granted permission for the march, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which bar mass gatherings in Connaught Place and adjoining areas.

They have offered to facilitate a select group of protesters to wave the national flag at an alternative location. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has also announced that Central Park will remain closed to the public on Friday and Saturday for administrative reasons.

Earlier, Dipke said Delhi Police may detain him

On Thursday, Abhijeet Dipke said that Delhi Police may detain him ahead of the outfit's proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march at the Central Park in Connaught Place, claiming that investigators are keeping him under watch at his home.

"Tomorrow, we will peacefully go (to Central Park) and wave the Tiranga. As the citizens of this country, if you consider this to be a crime, then you are the biggest traitor," Dipke said. The remarks came after the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced that the Central Park will remain closed to the public on Friday and Saturday for "administrative reasons", while Delhi Police said it could facilitate a select group of people to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable spot.

CJP calls on general public to gather at Central Park on Friday

Notably, the CJP has called on the general public and its supporters to gather at the Central Park on Friday to wave the national flag as part of its protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.

Moreover, the CJP leader alleged that vehicles without number plates were following him, and that Intelligence Bureau personnel took updates from the watchman outside his house. "Delhi Police can detain me tonight or tomorrow morning, but I want to tell Narendra Modi that we are not going to be scared," Dipke said.

Also Read:

Delhi Police at Abhijeet Dipke's house, tells him not to go ahead with Tiranga march at CP