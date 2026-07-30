Abhijeet Dipke demands Amit Shah's resignation over July 20 incident, says 'democracy under danger' in India

New Delhi:

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday claimed that the police and security agencies were ordered by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a crackdown on students protesting over NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi earlier this month, seeking his resignation.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in his hometown Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, Dipke claimed that the democracy in India is under danger, alleging that central agencies are being used to break political parties. He said saving India's democracy is not merely an issue of the opposition now.

"There is a question mark even on judiciary. We all have seen how ED and CBI were used to break parties like the Shiv Sena and the NCP. The big institutions in the country had a duty to keep democracy alive and not create dictatorship of a single man. They let it happen. To stop this, not only the Opposition, but even the people will have to come together," he said.

"Amit Shah should definitely resign. There is another thing being said: that the Cockroach Janta Party is receiving funding from outside or that the movement is being run from outside. If this is happening then it reflects the failure of a person like Amit Shah. If the CJP is being run from outside then what kind of 'Chanakya' is he? The order to use force against students on July 20 must have been issued by Amit Shah and no one else," he said.

Dipke, who led the over month-long protest at Jantar Mantar over irregularities in NEET (UG) examination, also questioned the appointment of Pralhad Joshi as interim education minister, calling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader a 'weird man'. The CJP founder also said he would back the farmers in their agitation against the government.

According to Dipke, trucks filled with stones were brought to the protest site near the Jantar Mantar by the Delhi Police. However, he asked the police forces across India not to follow BJP's orders and go by the Constitution.

"This was part of a plan by the police to show that the agitating students did stone pelting. I also met the DCP (of the area) over it and I was told the truck was carrying debris from a construction site. This all may have been part of a plan by BJP goons and the Delhi Police," he alleged.

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