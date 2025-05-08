Abdul Rauf Azhar, IC-814 hijacking mastermind and Jaish terrorist, killed in India's Operation Sindoor Abdul Rauf Azhar, the brother of Masood Azhar, was the mastermind of the 1999 hijacking of IC-814 Air India flight.

New Delhi:

Abdul Rauf Azhar, a globally designated terrorist and the mastermind of the IC-814 Air India flight hijacking, was killed in Indian Armed Forces missile strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan's Punjab and PoK under 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday sources said.

Azhar was the supreme commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad, the terror outfit founded by his brother and another water terrorist Masood Azhar. He was among the most wanted terrorists by India for his roles in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

10 family members of Masood Azhar were killed in the Indian strikes on JeM's headquarters in Pakistan's Bahawalpur, while Azhar was among those critically injured until Wednesday. He reportedly succumbed to injuries later.

In Pakistan’s Punjab province, the Indian armed forces conducted strikes in Bahawalpur and Muridke, targeting and destroying the headquarters of Jaish and Lashkar, two terror groups responsible for years of bloodshed and attacks on Indian soil.

About Rauf Azhar: Dreaded terrorist and Jaish commander

Abdul Rauf Azhar was a Pakistani Deobandi jihadist cleric and militant who served as the supreme commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). He assumed leadership of the group on 21 April 2007 and was one of India's most wanted individuals due to his long history of orchestrating attacks against the country.

At just 24 years old, Rauf Azhar masterminded the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in 1999, an operation that ultimately led to the release of his elder brother, JeM founder Maulana Masood Azhar. Since then, he has been behind every major attack carried out by the group in India, including the 2001 fidayeen attacks on the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and the Indian Parliament, the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack, as well as assaults on army camps in Nagrota and Kathua. He was also linked to the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

Indian intelligence agencies and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) report that Azhar used to take nearly all operational decisions for JeM, especially in the absence of his ailing brother. During a period when JeM went underground following attempts on then Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf's life, Rauf Azhar played a central role in rebuilding the group by travelling to Afghanistan and coordinating with the Taliban.

Also read: Who is Rauf Azhar? Know all about Mazood Azhar's brother