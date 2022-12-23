'Told kids to settle abroad',' RJD's Abdul Bari Siddiqui triggers furore; BJP fires back

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI RJD leader and former Bihar minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui

Abdul Bari Siddiqui remark: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui's recent remark over country's atmosphere (desh ka mahaul) has created a furore with the Bharatiya Janata Party hitting back at him, saying he should settle in Pakistan.

A video clip of Siddiqui, speaking at an event, had gone viral showing the RJD principal national general secretary referring to bias against Muslims in the country.

"I wish to cite a personal example to highlight the country's atmosphere (desh ka jo mahaul hai...). I have a son who is studying at Harvard and a daughter who is a London School of Economics pass out. I have told them to find jobs abroad and, if possible, even take foreign citizenships," Siddiqui is heard saying in the video



"When my children reacted with disbelief, pointing out that I was still living here (in India) I told them they will not be able to cope," the former Bihar minister added.

In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Siddiqui sought to clarify that he gave the statement with heavy heart. "This country is our's. There should be a meaningful debate over what I said. I would love to be born as an Indian in my next life," Siddiqui said.

"I only advised my son, now it is up to him to whether he wants to follow the advise or not," he added.

Though the RJD leader cannot be heard making a direct reference to Muslims and their condition under the BJP rule, the saffron party took the bait.

"Siddiqui's remarks are anti-India. If he is feeling so stifled, he should give up the privileges he enjoys here as a political leader and move to Pakistan. Nobody will stop him", Bihar BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand said.

"Siddiqui is a close aide of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his utterances are reflective of his party's culture of Muslim appeasement", added the BJP leader.

