Money laundering case: Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari arrested by ED after nine hours of questioning

Follow us on Image Source : ABBAS ANSARI (TWITTER). Money laundering case: Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari arrested by ED after 9 hours of questioning.

Highlights ED today arrested MLA Abbas Ansari after nine hours of questioning in a money laundering case

He was being questioned by the probe agency in Banda Jail

MLA from Mau Sadar Constituency Abbas Bin Mukhtar Ansari will be produced before a court

Abbas Ansari arrest: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today arrested MLA Abbas Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, after nine hours of questioning in a money laundering case. He was being questioned by the probe agency in Banda Jail. MLA from Mau Sadar Constituency Abbas Bin Mukhtar Ansari will be produced before a court and ED will seek his custody.

Earlier, on October 21, the ED had attached seven properties and assets worth Rs 1.48 crore of mafia don Mukhtar Ansari. Abbas Ansari was on Friday (November 4) questioned at EDs Prayagraj office for over nine hours before his arrest. This was in connection with a money laundering case registered against his father and mafia Mukhtar Ansari in March 2021.

ED has already questioned Mukhtar in Banda jail in November 2021. Mukhtar's brothers BSP MP Afzal Ansari and Sibgatullah Ansari were also questioned by ED in May 2022. SBSP MLA from Mau Sadar Abbas Ansari had been on the run ever since police registered a case against him for giving provocative speech during UP assembly elections early this year.

Know more about Abbas Ansari's case:

Recently, Abbas had surrendered before an MP-MLA court on October 21 and was granted bail by the court. On October 16, the Allahabad High Court had granted relief to MLA Abbas Ansari in connection with making controversial statements during the assembly elections. The Court stayed the order passed by the Special Judge (MP/MLA) Court / Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Senior Division), Mau, as the state Government failed to file a counter affidavit in the case.

In August, the Uttar Pradesh Police had raided several locations in different states across the country in search of MLA Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari, who was declared an absconder by the district police. Abbas Ansari is accused in a fraud case of transfer of arms licence and an arrest warrant was issued by Lucknow Court following it.

On August 18, the Enforcement Directorate conducted multiple raids at the premises of former Bahujan Samaj Party's MP Mukhtar Ansari in Lucknow and Ghazipur in connection with an alleged Prevention of money laundering case. Earlier, a local court in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Mau Sadar MLA and Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari. The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him in the case registered at the Mahanagar police station in Lucknow in October 2019.

ALSO READ: Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case: Shyam Sanjeevani hospital owned by Mau doctor sealed

ALSO READ: Allahabad High Court sentences Mukhtar Ansari to five-year jail in Gangsters Act case

Latest India News