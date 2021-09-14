Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER How many who call 'Pita Jaan' were provided with jobs, employment? Tejashwi Yadav takes on Yogi govt

The controversy over 'AbbaJaan' just refuses to die down. Joining the group of parties and people who criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remark on 'Abba Jaan', RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that the BJP is only trying to prove its 'appeasement politics' by sending out such comments.

In a Twitter comment, the former Bihar deputy CM said, "How many people who call 'Pita Jaan' were provided jobs, employment, good education and health system? Why don't they talk on the issues of unemployment, inflation and farmers? They have no merit and achievement apart from appeasement politics. Just because UP elections are round-the-corner, they are spreading linguistic terror."

Hours before, the RJD leader's comment, JD(U) president Lalan Singh had also criticised the UP CM's comment and very clearly stated that the country belongs to everybody, be it Hindus, Muslims, Christians or any other community, and political parties should maintain restraint in their comments.

"Terms like 'unity in diversity' are used for our country. The country belongs to all. No remarks should be made that harm the country," Singh, a confidant of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.

Addressing a programme in Kushinagar on Sunday, Adityanath had alleged that people did not get rations before 2017 like they do now. "Because then, people who say 'abba jaan' used to digest the rations. The rations of Kushinagar used to go to Nepal and Bangladesh. Today, if anybody tries to swallow the rations meant for poor people, he will land in jail," the chief minister had said.

'Abba jaan' is the Urdu term for father.

