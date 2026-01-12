AAP’s 'Yudh Nashe Ke Virudh' campaign brings hope to families affected by drug addiction in Punjab Launched by the AAP government, the 'Yudh Nashe Ke Virudh' campaign has helped families across Punjab by cracking down on drug trafficking, expanding rehabilitation support, and encouraging community participation to fight addiction.

New Delhi:

A deeply felt and personal dimension to Punjab's fight against substance abuse was brought to light through the 'Yudh Nashe Ke Virudh' campaign, uniting communities to be more agriculturally aware of the harm that addiction has done to families throughout the state.



The 'Yudh Nashe Ke Virudh' is being promoted by Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, while it is also making its way through the state, encouraging people to come forward and share their stories, stand in solidarity with one another, and fight against drug use. This community-based strategy rolled out in March 2025.



With the success and positive response of the first phase of the campaign, the Punjab government has introduced a new phase of the "Yudh Nashian Virudh" anti-drug initiative, focusing more heavily on recovery and rehabilitation in July 2025.



There are now over three thousand panchayats around Punjab that have passed resolutions in support of the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign sponsored by the Punjab Police.



Special DGP for Law and Order Arpit Shukla has indicated that 3,022 local governments (panchayats) have issued resolutions to collaborate with law enforcement and establish procedures for addressing substance usage and promoting rehabilitation.

Kejriwal calls the campaign a moral responsibility

Addressing the crowd during the launch of the campaign, Arvind Kejriwal said the pain reflected in these stories underlined why the fight against drugs must become a people's movement. He described 'Yudh Nashe Ke Virudh' as an unprecedented effort aimed at protecting children and rebuilding families destroyed by addiction.



Kejriwal assured that those struggling with substance abuse would receive full support, including free treatment at improved and modernised nasha mukti kendras across the state. "This is not about punishment; it is about saving lives," he said.

Crackdown on drug smugglers intensifies

The campaign's objectives include the rehabilitation of individuals suffering from addiction as well as addressing the problem associated with the Drug Supply Chain (DSC). Thousands of drug smugglers and peddlers have been arrested in the last few months, sending a very strong message that the State of Punjab will not accept or allow individuals to make a profit from addiction.



He urged citizens to come forward with information, assuring them that community support is key to ensuring drug traffickers have no place to hide.

Bhagwant Mann highlights the government's commitment

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann spoke about how deeply rooted the drug problem had become due to years of neglect by previous governments. He said the current administration is determined to reverse that damage by combining strict law enforcement with compassionate rehabilitation.



Mann emphasised that villages must play an active role in identifying and supporting those at risk, adding that the government alone cannot win this battle without public participation.



As 'Yudh Nashe Ke Virudh' continues its journey across Punjab, it is emerging not just as a political initiative but as a grassroots movement driven by shared grief, determination, and hope for a safer future for the state's next generation.



