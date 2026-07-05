AAP wins big in Punjab's Hoshiarpur and Jalalabad municipal council elections

Chandigarh:

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday registered huge victories in the civic body elections in Punjab's Hoshiarpur and Jalalabad. The victory is expected to boost the party's confidence in Punjab, where assembly elections are slated to be held early next year.

In the Hoshiarpur Municipal Council, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party won 35 out of the 50 seats, while Congress was a distant second with nine seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, won just three seats. The rest of the three seats, meanwhile, were bagged by independent candidates.

In the Jalalabad Municipal Council, the AAP won 12 out of the 17 seats. Notably, Jalalabad is considered as the bastion of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, who had defeated incumbent Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here in the 2017 assembly elections. However, Badal lost the seat to AAP's Jagdeep Kamboj in the 2022 Punjab polls.

AAP workers celebrate party's big win

Following the AAP's victory, party leaders and workers, and supporters were seen celebrating in Hoshiarpur and Jalalabad, with the party saying that its win showcases people's faith in Mann's leadership.

"Congratulations to all our workers on the Aam Aadmi Party's emphatic victory," the AAP's Punjab unit said in a post on X (previously Twitter). "These results once again indicate that the people of Punjab are extremely satisfied with the work of the Sardar Bhagwant Mann government and firmly believe that Punjab can progress only under Bhagwant Mann's leadership."

AAP's big win in Punjab local body elections

The AAP had registered a massive victory in the local body elections in Punjab in May this year, winning over 48 per cent of the municipal wards. According to the State Election Commission (SEC) of Punjab, the ruling party won 954 of the total 1,977 wards.

The Congress, which is the main opposition in the state, was a distant second after it won 393 wards. The Akali Dal won 192 wards, while the BJP registered victories on 172 wards, the state poll body said.

The data also showed that independent candidates performed fairly, registering victories on 251 wards. On the other hand, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won seven wards.

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