'Kejriwal Massage Center' posters surface outside Tihar after ED alleges Satyender Jain of VIP treatment

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Posters were pasted outside Tihar Jail Gate No 1

AAP vs ED: A day after the Enforcement Directorate alleged that AAP leader Satyender Jain was being given VIP treatment inside prison, controversial posters were seen outside Tihar Jail Gate No 1. The ED had arrested Satyendar Jain and two others in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The minister has been accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The probing agency had submitted an affidavit in the court alleging that the corruption-accused minister is spending nothing but a luxirious life inside Tihar Jail. It has also submitted all the CCTV footage as evidence of Jain's luxury in Tihar Jail to the court.

In its affidavit, the ED has complained that the AAP leader is getting all the facilities like massages. According to the CCTV footage, the jail superintendent also meets Jain every day against the rules to enquire about his well-being. Also, defying the court order, the leader is being provided with home-cooked food inside jail.

According to the probing agency, Jain's wife Poonam often visits him inside the jail, which is against prison rules. ED claims that as per the CCTV footages, Jain often meets other accused Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain inside his cell in Tihar, which is not good for the case.

