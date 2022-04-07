Sisodia claims BJP wants Anurag Thakur as new Himachal CM. Jai Ram Thakur reacts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGES People of the state are disappointed with the Jai Ram Thakur government, which has "completely failed", and hence, they want to give their mandate to the AAP in the upcoming assembly elections, Manish Sisodia said.

Highlights Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur dismissed claims of Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Sisodia said BJP considering replacing Jai Ram Thakur with Anurag Thakur as CM ahead of polls.

Sisodia quoted 'trusted sources' and claimed that BJP is afraid of AAP.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday dismissed the claims of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who had claimed that the BJP was considering replacing Jai Ram Thakur with Union Minister Anurag Thakur as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Sisodia quoted 'trusted sources' and said, "Kejriwal Ji went to Himachal Pradesh yesterday and received a great response. BJP got so terrified that it's going to change its CM there. Our trusted sources told us that after CM Jairam Thakur's failure of 4.5yrs, BJP will make Anurag Thakur as HP CM."

Himachal's CM Thakur responded and said, "I dismiss his claims."

Sisodia, who was addressing a press conference, said that BJP wanted to make the big change as it feared defeat in the elections with the growing "popularity" of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

People of the state are disappointed with the Jai Ram Thakur government, which has "completely failed", and hence, they want to give their mandate to the AAP in the upcoming assembly elections, he said.

"Changing faces ahead of elections will not help the BJP hide the failures of its government in the state," Sisodia said.

"The Aam Aadmi Party will form its government winning elections in Himachal Pradesh, no matter what they (BJP) do now," he added.

(pti inputs)

