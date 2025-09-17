AAP to Suryakumar Yadav after India vs Pakistan handshake row: 'Agar tumhari aukaat hai…' Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj launched a sharp attack on Team India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav following India’s Asia Cup win over Pakistan. Bharadwaj challenged Yadav, the BCCI, and the ICC.

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj came down heavily on India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav for his recent comments regarding the Asia Cup victory over Pakistan. Yadav had dedicated India's Sunday match win to the vicitms of the Pahalgam terror attack. While addressing a press conference on Monday, Bhardwaj said, "He (Suryakumar) said he dedicated this win to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack so easily. You are very understanding."

Bhardwaj challenges Yadav, BCCI and ICC

Bharadwaj challenged Yadav and the governing bodies of Indian cricket. He questioned their commitment to the victims and proposed a challenge.

"Agar tumhari aukaat hai, aur tumhari BCCI ki aukaat hai, aur tumhari ICC ki aukaat hai, toh tumhe dusri chunauti bhi dete hai. Jitna paisa tumne in broadcasting rights se kamaya hai, advertisers se kamaya hai, aur iss pure dhande mein aapne kamaya hai, de do un 26 vidhwahon ko. Hum bhi maan jayenge tumne dedicate kiya hai, (If you have the courage, and if the BCCI and the ICC have the courage, then here’s another challenge for you. Whatever money you earned from broadcasting rights, from advertisers, and from this entire business, give it to the 26 widows. Then we will believe that you truly dedicated it)," he said.

The AAP leader further criticised the Indian cricketing establishment, accusing them of hollow gestures. “Himmat nahi hai inki, aukaat nahi hai inki ki kar sake. Haan, farzi mein kuchh bhik bol do ki humne isko dedicate kiya hai aur humne usko dedicate kiya hai. (They don’t have the courage, they don’t have the standing to actually do anything. Yes, they can falsely claim that they are dedicating this or that.) This is very embarrassing,” he added.

India's win and what did Yadav say?

India’s seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup match was marred by the backdrop of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. After the match, Yadav dedicated the win to the armed forces involved in Operation Sindoor and expressed solidarity with the families of the terror attack victims.

However, the match itself had already faced backlash, with calls for a boycott circulating on social media and in political circles.

Cold reception for Pakistani team

Indian players, including Yadav, refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts. Both captains, Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha, skipped the traditional pre-match handshake, and after the victory, Yadav and Shivam Dube quickly retreated to the dressing room, leaving Pakistan's players waiting. Union Minister Manohar Lal defended the decision, arguing that the issues of sport and security should not be mixed.

While speaking with reporters, “...Both issues are different. As far as the matter of the India vs. Pakistan match, Operation Sindoor, and other things are concerned, nobody will say that the match will happen just by comparing them. But as far as the game is concerned, the game has sentiment, and players also worked hard for it, so it is not fair to oppose it. That's why whatever has been decided has been decided thoughtfully.”

Neither Suryakumar Yadav, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), nor the International Cricket Council (ICC) have issued any statements in response to Bharadwaj’s remarks.