UP: AAP's 'Tiranga Yatra' in Noida on Wednesday

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take out a "Tiranga Yatra" in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday as it gears up for assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh due early next year, party's office-bearers said on Tuesday.

The AAP, which has a government in adjoining Delhi, has earlier held such yatras in Lucknow and Agra in Uttar Pradesh which it is undertaking to mark 75 years of India's Independence, they said.

“Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP's UP unit president Sabhajit Singh will be joining the Tiranga Yatra in Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday,” AAP's district unit president Bhupendra Judaun said.

Party's Gautam Buddh Nagar spokesperson and general secretary Sanjeev Nigam said, “The objective of the campaign is to take to the people the definition of patriotism and nationalism as defined by the AAP.”

During the campaigns in Lucknow and Agra, the party leaders had hit out at the BJP-led governments in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre.

However, an FIR was lodged against AAP office-bearers in Agra for alleged violation of COVID-19 protocols during the gathering, according to police officials.

