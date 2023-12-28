AAP slams Centre on exclusion of R-Day tableaux of Punjab and Delhi govts, calls it 'political move'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI R-Day tableaux of Delhi governments

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Centre over its decision to exclude the tableau of AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab. Arvind Kejriwal-led party accused the Centre of scuttling the Delhi government's plans to showcase its health and education models at the Republic Day parade by rejecting its tableau in a political move.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, while addressing a press conference, said the government was not provided any reason for the exclusion.

"This decision is driven by politics. The Delhi government wanted to showcase its education and health model at the Republic Day parade.

But Delhi and Punjab tableaux were excluded from selection," she alleged.

BJP-ruled states are getting undue favour: Kakkar

The AAP leader also claimed that the tableaux of BJP-governed states like Assam, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh have been given opportunities to showcase their tableaux continuously for the last five years.

AAP ruled Punjab's tableaux also excluded

AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday hit out at the BJP for not including the state's tableaux in the Republic Day parade, calling it a step towards removing the word Punjab from the national anthem.

"If they (BJP) have their way, they will take out the word 'Punjab' from the national anthem," he told reporters.

(With PTI inputs)

