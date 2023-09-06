No I.N.D.I.A alliance in Punjab? AAP minister Anmol Gagan Maan says no pact with Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Congress chief Mallikarjun Khagre

Punjab minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Wednesday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not entre into an alliance with the Congress in Punjab.

The Punjab minister said that the people of the state loves Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. People have elected an honest government and will not tolerate any sort of alliance with the Congress.

They will contest elections under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann in Punjab and won't compromise with the state in any way.

The election will be fought on the symbol of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and there won't be any sort of seat-sharing with the Congress.

Congress also against alliance in Punjab

Congress leaders in Punjab indicated Tuesday that they are against any kind of alliance with the ruling AAP in the state for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Ahead of a meeting of Punjab Congress leaders here, its chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said they are preparing to fight all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

Warring and leader of the opposition Partap Singh Bajwa held a series of meetings with Congress district presidents, MLAs, and other leaders to discuss the political situation in the state as well as the issue of alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party.

In the meeting, the leaders opposed any alliance with the AAP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as they asked Warring and Bajwa to apprise the Congress high command of sentiments of party leaders and workers against any such move, according to party sources.

Besides Warring and Bajwa, the meeting was attended by several senior leaders including former ministers Brahm Mohindra, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, MLAs Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, Aruna Chaudhary and MP Mohd Sadiq.

Latest India News