AAP removes Goa unit chief Amit Palekar after dismal show in Zilla Panchayat polls The AAP had contested on 42 seats and supported an Independent in another in the December 20 elections. However, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party managed to win just one seat.

Panaji:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has removed Amit Palekar as the president of its Goa unit, an AAP functionary said on Wednesday, two days after the party's poor performance in the Zilla Panchayat elections. AAP Goa in-charge Atishi said the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC), its highest decision-making body, decided to relieve Palekar of his responsibilities as state unit president with immediate effect.

She added that the Goa state general secretary (organisation), Shrikrishna Parab, will hold the additional charge of AAP Goa president until further orders. No official reason was cited for Palekar's removal.

AAP won one seat

However, the decision comes close on the heels of AAP's dismal showing in the Zilla Panchayat (district council) elections, the results of which were declared on Monday. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had contested 42 seats and extended support to an Independent candidate in one more in the December 20 polls, but managed to win only one seat.

Palekar, a lawyer by profession, joined AAP ahead of the 2022 Goa Assembly elections and was projected as the party’s chief ministerial face. AAP went on to win two seats in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

BJP sweeps Goa Zilla Panchayat Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday (December 22), registered a massive victory in the Goa Zilla Panchayat Elections 2025, winning 29 seats and emerging as the single largest party in the 50-member body. Results for all 50 seats have been declared.

Out of 50 seats, the BJP bagged 29 seats, the Congress secured 10 seats, while independents won four. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) bagged three seats, the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) won two, and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won one seat each. The BJP contested the elections in alliance with the MGP, while the Congress fought the polls in alliance with the GFP.

These elections are considered politically significant, as they are seen as a barometer of public sentiment ahead of the next assembly elections, likely to be held in 2027. The BJP has been in power in Goa since 2012.

BJP candidates registered victories in several key constituencies, including Siolim, Taleigao, Latambarcem, Honda, Socorro, Querim, Karapur-Sarvan, Curti, Sanvordem, Nagargao, Barcem, Sancoale, Usgao-Ganjem, Calangute, Dharbandora, and Xeldem, among others. The Congress won seats in Curtorim, Navelim, Nuvem, Aldona, Davorlim, Guirdolim, and Cola. Independents also made a notable impact, with candidates such as Radhika Paleykar from Arambol and Sunil Jalmi from Betqui-Candola securing victories.

