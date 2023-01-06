Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV AAP reacts sharply after Delhi L-G includes Congress councillor in Haj committee, terms it 'illegal'

AAP vs L-G: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reacted sharply after Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena on Friday announced the members of the Delhi Haj Committee that included a Congress councillor. Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP alleged a nexus between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal termed the notification "illegal" and said neither government was consulted nor a proper process was followed. However, the BJP claimed that all the required procedures were followed by the L-G.

Who all are in the Haj Committee?

The Haj Committee consists of BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, two MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party, Abdul Rehman and Haji Yunus, a Congress councillor Naziya Danish, a theologian who specialises in Islam named Mohammad Saad, and a volunteer from a Muslim organisation named Kausar Jahan.

Meanwhile, sources at the L-G office also refuted the allegation, saying the proper procedure was followed and Naziya Danish was not made chairman of the committee.

AAP accuses BJP of striking a deal with BJP

Earlier today, January 6, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the Congress leader of the House in MCD Naziya Danish strikes a deal with BJP.

"The deal of Congress and BJP has been exposed. The best case scenario for BJP was to make Congress walk out of the House. And Congress has agreed to that.

In return, the BJP has made MCD Congress leader Ms Naziya Danish a member of Haj Committee," tweeted Bhardwaj.

The maiden meeting of the newly elected MCD House was adjourned without electing the mayor and the deputy mayor amid loud protests by AAP councillors over the first administering oath to the 10 aldermen. BJP councillor Satya Sharma, the presiding officer overseeing the process, said that the next date will be announced later.

(With inputs from PTI)

