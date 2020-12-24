Image Source : FILE PHOTO AAP's Raghav Chaddha tweets video alleging BJP workers vandalised office.

Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chaddha on Thursday tweeted a video alleging that BJP workers vandalised his office at the agency headquarters because his party AAP is supporting farmers protest. Speaking to media, Raghav said they (BJP workers) said warn Arvind Kejriwal not to take farmers side.

Taking to Twitter, Raghav Chaddha said, "BJP goons threatened to tell the Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal to stop being farmers friendly or else such attacks would be carried out on the houses and offices of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, leaders."

Speaking on the matter, CM Kejriwal also took to Twitter and said, "It is very shameful that the BJP should understand that the Aam Aadmi Party and my government are fully with the farmers till their last breath. We are not afraid of such cowardice attacks. I appeal to all the activists... fully support the farmers."

Some of the staff members have suffered injuries, Chadha claimed.

"Around 250 people barged into my office and broke the glasses, doors and pots. They threatened my staff and attacked them," Chadha claimed. He further claimed that the attack took place with the support of Delhi Police.

"Otherwise how could the goons attack such a high security area. It is a pre-meditated attack by the BJP with the help of Delhi police and it's aim is clear to threaten Arvind Kejriwal and all of us that we should not support farmers," Chadha told reporters.

The BJP workers had come to the DJB headquarters to protest and the police allowed them to enter the premises, he claimed. Chadha also tweeted a video clip purportedly showing broken doors, glass, pots, furniture and blood stains on the floor.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Virendra Babar alleged that the AAP had itself orchestrated the attack and was now blaming the saffron party. The Delhi Police has detained party unit chief Adesh Gupta and many workers, but we are not afraid of these tactics, he said.

