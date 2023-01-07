Saturday, January 07, 2023
     
Punjab: AAP Cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns

Fauja Singh Sarari resigns: Opposition parties in Punjab had been demanding that Sarari be sacked and arrested over the audio clip. Sarari, however, has rubbished allegations against him.

Reported By : Puneet Pareenja Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Chandigarh
Updated on: January 07, 2023 13:49 IST
Image Source : FAUJA SINGH SARARI (TWITTER). Punjab: AAP Cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns.

Fauja Singh Sarari resigns: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Cabinet Minister in Punjab Fauja Singh Sarari tendered his resignation from the post of the minister on Saturday (January 7), months after an audio clip surfaced in which he was purportedly heard "fixing a deal to extort money".

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party's chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh said Sarari has resigned citing personal reasons, saying that he is a loyal soldier of the party and will remain so.

He was allegedly involved in some bribery related matter. Later, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called for investigation against him at party level. 

Opposition parties in Punjab had been demanding that Sarari be sacked and arrested over the audio clip. Sarari, however, has rubbished allegations against him. 

Punjab cabinet update: 

The oath for the new minister is likely to be administered in a simple program at Raj Bhavan at around 5:00 pm today.

According to sources, a major reshuffle is likely to take place in the Punjab cabinet and new faces may get a chance. 

(With agencies inputs)

