AAP promises 100 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' to Punjab on Independence Day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Punjab CM said that the health ministry is all geared up to launch the flagship campaign.

AAP I-Day Promise: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the state will receive 100 "Aam Aadmi Clinics" on Independence Day. Mann added the clinics will be dedicated to people by AAP government in Punjab.

The number of clinics has been increased to 100 against 75 proposed earlier for the first phase, Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra said on Friday.

"This is the first step towards the fulfilment of the state government's commitment to providing top-notch health care facilities to the common man," said the minister in an official statement.

He said the Health Department is fully geared to launch the flagship scheme and working hard to ensure availability of requisite staff, equipment and infrastructure for the smooth running of these clinics.

The minister disclosed that under the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" to commemorate 75 years of India's independence, the "Aam Aadmi Clinics" will cover all 117 assembly constituencies of the state.

With the establishment of these clinics, lower and middle class people will not only get all health benefits on their doorsteps but it will also help reduce unnecessary crowding in hospitals, the minister said.

"With this facility, every gender and age group in the state would get health services without having to worry about their income. Now, there will be no need to go to big hospitals for the treatment of minor diseases," added the minister.

Last month, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had said an "Aam Aadmi Clinic" will have a staff of four to five people, including an MBBS doctor, and will offer around 100 tests and medicines free of cost to people.

He said the aim is to provide the best health care services free of cost to people of the state.

Also Read: Independence day 2022: Will PM Modi opt bullet-proof shield at Red Fort this year?

Latest India News