AAP MLAs to meet CBI director today, seek probe into alleged 'Operation Lotus'

Follow us on Image Source : AAP (TWITTER). AAP MLAs to meet CBI director, seek probe into alleged 'Operation Lotus'.

Highlights A delegation of 10 AAP MLAs will meet the CBI director at around 3:00 pm today in Delhi

AAP leaders claimed that BJP targeted their 40 MLAs offering them Rs 20 crore each to switch sides

The BJP has dismissed the allegations of AAP

Operation Lotus : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in Delhi will meet the CBI director on Wednesday (August 31) to demand a probe into the alleged 'Operation Lotus' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to topple opposition-ruled state governments, party leader Atishi said.

A delegation of 10 AAP MLAs will meet the CBI director at around 3:00 pm, Atishi said at a press conference.

The AAP leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have claimed that the BJP targeted 40 MLAs of the ruling party in Delhi offering them Rs 20 crore each to switch sides.

Atishi alleged that whenever the BJP loses assembly elections in any state, its 'Operation Lotus' begins with the use of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to corner the opposition government there.

Thereafter, the ruling party MLAs are offered money and promised withdrawing cases against them if they left their party and joined the BJP, she alleged further.

The BJP has dismissed the allegations.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: AAP to launch stir against BJP in Bengal; mulls contesting rural polls, LS elections

Latest India News