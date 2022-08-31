Wednesday, August 31, 2022
     
AAP MLAs to meet CBI director today, seek probe into alleged 'Operation Lotus'

Operation Lotus: The AAP leaders including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal have claimed that the BJP targeted 40 MLAs of the ruling party in Delhi offering them Rs 20 crore each to switch sides.

Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: August 31, 2022 12:50 IST
AAP MLAs to meet CBI director, seek probe into alleged 'Operation Lotus'.

Highlights

  • A delegation of 10 AAP MLAs will meet the CBI director at around 3:00 pm today in Delhi
  • AAP leaders claimed that BJP targeted their 40 MLAs offering them Rs 20 crore each to switch sides
  • The BJP has dismissed the allegations of AAP

Operation Lotus: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in Delhi will meet the CBI director on Wednesday (August 31) to demand a probe into the alleged 'Operation Lotus' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to topple opposition-ruled state governments, party leader Atishi said.

A delegation of 10 AAP MLAs will meet the CBI director at around 3:00 pm, Atishi said at a press conference.

The AAP leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have claimed that the BJP targeted 40 MLAs of the ruling party in Delhi offering them Rs 20 crore each to switch sides.

Atishi alleged that whenever the BJP loses assembly elections in any state, its 'Operation Lotus' begins with the use of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to corner the opposition government there.

Thereafter, the ruling party MLAs are offered money and promised withdrawing cases against them if they left their party and joined the BJP, she alleged further.

The BJP has dismissed the allegations.

(With PTI inputs) 

