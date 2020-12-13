After Raghav Chadha, Police detain AAP MLAs Atishi near Delhi LG Anil Baijal's residence

Image Source : ANI Police detains AAP MLAs Atishi near Delhi LG Anil Baijal's residence

After Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha, Police detained Atishi from near residence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, on Sunday for holding protest demonstration against alleged misappropriation of funds by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). Earlier today, Raghav Chadha, Ritu Raj, Kuldeep Kumar and Sanjeev Jha were detained by the police on their way to the Home Minister's residence. They were heading towards Amit Shah's residence to hold similar protest.

Their detention comes after Delhi Police reject Chadha's request for permission to hold 'peaceful demonstration outside residence of Union Home Minister today' against alleged misappropriation of funds by NDMC. The police's statement said, "Any type of gathering is not allowed outside the residence of Home Minister."

Earlier in a press conference Atishi had announced demonstration at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into it allegations.

She had alleged that the North MCD had waived off ₹ 2,457 crore which the South MCD was supposed to pay as rent for using the premises of the civic centre building in central Delhi which is officially the property of the North civic body.

She said, "North MCD waived off ₹ 2500 crore rent dues of South MCD, resulting in a loss to the public exchequer. Who is responsible for this corruption? On Sunday, we will go and meet the Union Home Minister and LG at 11 am. We will sit there till they give consent for CBI enquiry."

ALSO READ | AAP's Raghav Chadha detained by Delhi Police, permission to protest outside Amit Shah's home denied

Latest India News