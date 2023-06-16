AAP MLA Manuke 'usurped' NRI house, alleges Congress leader Partap Bajwa; legislator denies charge

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Partap Singh Bajwa

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday accused AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke of usurping a house owned by an NRI in Jagraon, a charge denied by the legislator.

Accompanied by party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Bajwa said 76-year-old Amarjit Kaur from Canada had filed a complaint with the Ludhiana police alleging that Manuke had illegally occupied her house in Jagraon. Bajwa said as per the complaint, Manuke had allegedly “usurped” the house, and it is a clear case of "corruption and abuse of power".

"It is also a betrayal of the trust that the people of Punjab have placed in the AAP in the name of 'Badlaav'," alleged Bajwa in a statement.

MLA Khaira alleged, "everyone is aware of the fact that AAP is running Punjab from Delhi by 'remote control', but as CM of the state, Bhagwant Mann must order action against the tainted leader. She must be held accountable for her actions and must face the full force of the law." The Congress leaders demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

"We will not tolerate any atrocity against the victim and if action is not taken against the culprits and criminal cases are not filed against the MLA, officials and all those involved in this fraud, we'll knock the doors of the court to raise our voice against the atrocities meted out at the victim," said Khaira.

Two-time Jagraon MLA Manuke has denied allegations of usurping the house of the NRI. "Despite being an MLA for more than six years, my husband and I do not have any property. We have been living in a rented house for many years. This house was rented too. We have a rent agreement and we also paid its rent every month," she has claimed.

"When I was asked to vacate the house by the NRI landlord, I asked for a month and a half to find a new house and shift, but they were impatient.

When there was a dispute, I vacated that house. Just a few days ago, I took a new house on rent in the Royal Colony of Jagraon itself, where we have already shifted. I have also returned the keys of that Kothi to the owner," she stated in a statement.

Manuke accused the opposition leaders, especially Sukhpal Khaira, of politicising the matter and alleged that Khaira deliberately tried to defame her.

