42 CCTV cameras, Rs 20k stolen from storeroom in Delhi, alleges AAP member

Image Source : PTI PHOTO CCTV cameras stolen from storeroom in Vishwas Park, AAP members allege

A volunteer of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that 42 CCTV cameras were stolen from a storeroom in the Vishwas Park area of Delhi. A case by the Delhi Police has been lodged in the incident, which was reported from Uttam Nagar.

In his complaint, Bittu Khurana, a ward member of the AAP, alleged that under a Delhi government scheme, he was tasked to install the CCTV cameras in Vishwas Park and its nearby areas.

Khurana alleged that around 7.30 am, he found the lock of the storeroom broken, police said.

Forty-two CCTV cameras, 18 UPS, one DVR, one LCD, a motorcycle and Rs 20,000 were found stolen from the storeroom, which is a part of his residence, a senior police officer said.

A probe has been initiated into the matter, the officer added.

