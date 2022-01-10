Stop musical chair of power between Cong & BJP, give AAP chance to rule Uttarakhand: Sisodia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI "February 14 brings to you an opportunity to vote for change and get rid of the problems plaguing the state for years," said Manish Sisodia.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Monday appealed to people of Uttarakhand to see the coming assembly polls as an opportunity to change their lives and get rid of the problems plaguing the state for years.

Initiating the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Nav Parivartan Samvad (dialogue for change) in the poll-bound state virtually, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said "BJP and Congress have been in power alternately in Uttarakhand but done nothing for its development which was the main objective behind its creation. All they have done is fill their coffers. Problems like migration, lack of schools and hospitals remain where they were at the time of its creation 21 years ago," the AAP leader said.

"February 14 brings to you an opportunity to vote for change and get rid of the problems plaguing the state for years," he said.

Sisodia asked people to stop the "musical chair" of power going on between the Congress and BJP for two decades and give AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal a chance to implement the Delhi model of development in Uttarakhand.

"If you want good schools and good hospitals, crops in your fields and the deserted villages in the hills repopulated give us a chance," he said.

