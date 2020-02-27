Tahir Hussain's house in Chand Bagh sealed by Delhi Police

AAP leader Tahir Hussain's house in Chand Bagh, where incriminating evidence was found in connection with the violence in the northeast region, has been sealed by the Delhi Police. Tahir Hussain's role in the violence in Northeast Delhi emerged after the death of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee, whose family alleged the AAP leader's involvement.

Shocking details came to light only on Thursday when stones and petrol bombs were recovered from the terrace of Tahir Hussain's house. The locals in the area told India TV that a lot of weapons and other objects were kept at the AAP councilor's house and hundreds of rioters congregated at his place and hurled stones, petrol bombs at other people's houses.

However, Hussain denied his involvement and instead claimed that he was himself a victim of mob violence. Tahir claimed he was forced out of his home and taken over by miscreants.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the punishment should be doubled if Tahir Hussain's involvement in stoking violence in Northeast Delhi is proved. None should be spared, the chief minister said.

