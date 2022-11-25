AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj didn't commit suicide, it's a murder, alleges BJP's Manoj Tiwari

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP leader Manoj Tiwari

AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj suicide: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday (November 25) raised questions over the death of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sandeep Bhardwaj hinting at a foul play. Addressing a press conference BJP leader Manoj Tiwari alleged that Bhardwaj didn't commit suicide but it was a murder.

Tiwari sought to link Sandeep Bhardwaj's death with MCD elections ticket distribution.

"I believe it's not suicide but murder. Sandeep Bhardwaj was assured ticket. Evidence doesn't make it look like suicide. It's also coming to knowledge that ticket for that seat was sold. Abetting suicide is also like murder. The AAP leadership has committed sin," Tiwari said leveling serious charges on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and minister Manish Sisodia.

"I've only expressed my concern towards Kejriwal's safety. His MLAs are being beaten an one of party's worker has died, situation is of concern to me. This script of murder and threat to murder by AAP is an old one, only year changes, their allegations remain same," he went on to add.

Sandeep Bhardwaj, who was secretary of AAP trade wing, Delhi unit, was found hanging at his residence in Rajouri Garden on Thursday afternoon. He was rushed to a local hospital by his friends where doctors pronounced him brought dead.

The Delhi Police said it has registered a case under 174 Crpc and further investigations are underway.

