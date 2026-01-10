Aap Ki Adalat: Why did boxing legend Mary Kom say God injured her for a reason? Know here On Aap Ki Adalat, Mary Kom revealed she discovered troubling truths about her marriage only after an injury. She alleged her husband withdrew ₹10 lakh from her account while claiming a much smaller amount, saying she caught him red-handed twice after her injury.

In a candid conversation with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, Boxing icon Mary Kom made startling personal revelations, speaking openly about discovering troubling truths in her marriage only after suffering an injury. She recounted incidents involving financial deception by her husband, saying she remained unaware for years until circumstances forced her to confront reality.

Rajat Sharma: You were married for 20 years; you didn't know what was going on?

Mary Kom: Kuch nahin pata chalaa. Mujhe pata chalaa jab mujhe injury hui. Mujhe lagta hai, bhagwan ne yeh sab bataane ke liye mujhe injured karwaya hoga, mere achhey ke liye kiya hoga. (I knew nothing. I came to know the truth when I was injured. I think God made me injured so that I could realise what was happening (maybe for my good).

The boxing legend described one incident in which her husband woke up early in the morning, went to her bank with her PSO, and withdrew Rs 10 lakh from her account but told her that he had withdrawn only Rs 30,000 by closing an old account.

Mary Kom said he did this twice. "Maine range haath pakda. Injury ke baad 2 baar pakda." (I caught him red-handed twice after I was injured).

Mary Kom speaks on how her husband broke trust

When Rajat Sharma mentioned that her husband, Karung Onkholer, also known as Onler, had given up his successful football career to look after their children, Mary Kom reacted sharply, pushing back strongly against the suggestion, saying, "What successful career? He used to play football in the streets. To tell you the truth, he was not even earning a rupee. Kuch bhi nahin, kahan sacrifice kiya? Subah shaam sotaa eehta rha." (He used to sleep the whole day).

She added, "Woh ladki ki kamaai khaake baith sakta hai, mujhe bahut dukh hua. Main itna kamaa kamaa ke sab kuch kiya, mere sab beliefs, trust. Baad me mujhe pata chala mera account khaali hone wala hai." (He was living on a girl's earnings. I felt sad. I was earning so much, all my beliefs and trust. Later I found that he was cleaning up my bank accounts).

When Rajat Sharma asked why she did not check her bank accounts, Mary Kom replied, "Maine accounts check nahin kiya, mera pati hai. Socha, woh achhey ke liye kiya hoga." (I didn't check my accounts because he was my husband. I thought he might be doing this for our betterment).