Aap Ki Adalat: 'Vedanta will exist for 200-300 years like the Holy Ganga', says Anil Agarwal

New Delhi:

The world's richest 'Bihari', the head of the Vedanta Group conglomerate, billionaire Anil Agarwal revealed for the first time how he rose from being a Patna scrap dealer to join the Forbes list of billionaires. In a free-wheeling interview with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on the iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat', Anil Agarwal explained how presentation, timing and taking entrepreneurial risks matter.

"I dream of the day when every youth in India will have a choice of jobs before him or her. Mother India has abundant natural resources which are yet to be exploited. Like Mother Cow, if you do not milk her daily, she won't stay healthy, and proper care will make her life better," Agarwal said.

"I appeal to all of you to start a movement. India has no shortage of oil, gas, copper, gold," he said.

"Hindustan abhi khul gaya hai. hamari sarkar bahut acchi hai. To aane wale dinon me isme kshamta hai. Hamare paas 15-20 defence ki factories hain. Aane wale dinon me mujhe lagta hai human resource, natural resource... poori duniya me aaj Hindustaniyon ne naam kiya hai aur main bhi unme hoon. Agar Hindustani kisi company me naukri karta hai, us company me koi gadbad nahin ho sakti." (India has opened up now. We have a very good government, so I believe there is immense potential in the coming years. We have 15-20 defence factories. Going forward, I believe our human resources and natural resources have great potential. Indians have made a name for themselves across the world, and I am also one of them. If an Indian works for a company, there is no way that company can go wrong.)

Semiconductor

Asked why he backed out of his semiconductor plans, Anil Agarwal replied: "Mere ko samajh mein aaya ki jo kaam main samajhta hoon, wahi mere ko suvidha deta hai, aaj poori duniya me hum kaam karte hain, hum oil, gas nikalte hain, aluminium, zinc, copper ka kaam karte hain, toh yeh saari chezen meri pasand ki hain. Mere collaborators bahut acche the, isko aage badha rahe the." (I realised that the work I understand is what gives me comfort. Today, we operate across the world. We work in oil and gas and are involved in aluminium, zinc and copper. These are all areas that I like. My collaborators were also very good and were helping take the business forward.)

Meri ek hi beti hai, 11 saal ki granddaughter. Hum bahut dukhi Ho gaye the. Hum North India ke hain, aur usne South Indian se shaadi karli...Main 6 Mahina depression me tha, Lekin baad me pata chala, woh itna achha ladka hai. Mangalore ka hai, top engineer hai, MBA kiya hua hai, Woh bhi hamara beta hi ho gaya. Woh technology me the, Isliye semi-conductor me gaye the. Ye jo chhoti-si zindagi hum kar Rahe hain, wohi theek hai. (I have only one daughter and an 11-year-old granddaughter. We were very upset when my daughter married a South Indian, as we are from North India. I was in depression for six months, but later I realised that he is such a wonderful person. He is from Mangalore, is a top engineer, and has done an MBA. He became like a son to us. He was in technology, which is why we ventured into semiconductors. This small life that we are living is what matters.)

Rajat Sharma: You want to say you want to stick to your areas of core competence?

Anil Agarwal: Ji, Ji...Chhota mota kuch kar liya, woh alag hai, lekin main focus us par. (Yes, yes. I may have ventured into a few small things, but my main focus remains on my core areas.)

How BALCO was bought

The billionaire revealed how his company Sterlite acquired the government's Navratna company Bharat Aluminium in 2001 during Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's rule.

"Atal ji ke time me Bharat Aluminium ko Rs 550 crore me liya, hamare jo finance waale the, boley, sir bank me to sirf Rs 5 crore hai. Maine kaha, le lo. Aaj main yahan disclose kar raha hoon, humne sab banks ko chithi likhi ye keh kar ki Navratna company BALCO hum kharidenge, jo bank pehle aayega, usse hum pehle paisa lenge. Humein Rs 550 crore ki jagah Rs 2000 crore ka offer aa gaya. Arun Jaitley ji mujhe Atal ji ke paas le gaye. Atal ji ne kaha, itni badi company hum aapko de rahe hain. Atal ji bole, aap ek bhi worker ko nikalenge nahin. Humne kaha, hum 5 guna workers badhayenge. Arun jI bahut suljhe hue aadmi the. Unhone mujhe kaise PM ke saamene present kiya, ye Ishwar ki badi kripa thi".

(During Atal Ji’s time, we acquired Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO) for Rs 550 crore. Our finance team told me, 'Sir, there is only Rs 5 crore in the bank.' I said, 'Let’s go ahead and acquire it.' I am disclosing this today for the first time: we wrote to all the banks saying that we would acquire Navratna company BALCO and that the first bank to respond would be the one from which we would take the money. Instead of Rs 550 crore, we ended up receiving an offer of Rs 2,000 crore. Arun Jaitley ji took me to meet Atal ji, who told me, 'We are giving you such a big company.' He also said that we should not remove even a single worker. We told him that we would increase the workforce fivefold. Arun ji was a very composed and capable person. The way he presented me before the Prime Minister was truly God's grace.)

Plans for Bihar

The 'Bihari' billionaire promised to "seriously consider any proposal" for setting up factories in Bihar. He also promised to build a stadium in Bihar, with talents like Ishan Kishen and Vaibhav Raghuvanshi evolving. He said, IPL must have a Bihar team.

Maharaja Anil Kumar

Anil Agarwal said that after buying a factory in Mumbai, he went to London, where he stayed for 15-17 years. Recalling his early years there, he said: "Wahaan par kya ho gaya ki izzat nahin milti thi, bade bade aadmyon ka club tha, raat me nightclub bhi gaye, lekin woh humko heen bhawna se dekhte the. Toh mujhe inferiority complex ho jaata tha. Mujhe laga, hamara koi background nahin hai, hamara aisa koi khandan nahin hai, wahan ho gaya tha kaam. Listing (of company) bhi kara liye they. Lekin jo chamak aana chahiye, jo Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan hona tha, woh nahin ho pa raha tha. London mein koi humein jaanta nahin tha. Toh humne apna card banwaya. MAHARAJA ANIL KUMAR. Wahan Maharaja bol dete ho to aapka position bahut ooncha ho jata hai. Card chhapwa liye, wife se kaha, donon bachhon ko saath me leke chalo. Wife ko laga, mera dimag hil gaya hai. Soch rahi thi, 6 mahine baad waapis aa jayenge, do saal laga. India me apni company Rs 300 crore ka ho gaya tha. Usko India me delist karake London le gaye. Wahan Rs 4000 crore me list kara diya. Aap logon ko bataoon, ek hi baat hai, jitni kahani banaiyega, utna aage badhiyega. Kahaani banana bahut zaroori hai, jhoot mat boliye."

"I realised that I wasn't getting the respect I wanted when we went to London. It was a club of very influential people, and even when I went to nightclubs, they looked down on me. I developed an inferiority complex and felt that I had no background or family legacy. I had even got my company listed, but the recognition I wanted, the kind of glamour associated with Dilip Kumar or Shah Rukh Khan, was missing. Nobody knew us in London.

So, I got a visiting card made that read 'MAHARAJA ANIL KUMAR'. In London, calling yourself a Maharaja immediately gives you a much higher status. I got the cards printed and told my wife to move there with our two children. She thought I had lost my mind and expected us to return in six months. It took two years to establish myself. I got my company worth Rs 300 crore delisted in Mumbai, and got it listed in London for Rs 4,000 crore. So, let me give you some advice: the more stories you create, the further you will go. Creating a story is very important, but don't lie.)

You can watch the full video of the interview here

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